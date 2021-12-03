Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina called up to the USMNT

CHICAGO – It’s already been an incredible year for a history-making goalkeeper from Addison, but it keeps getting better as 2021 comes to a close.

Gaga a national treasure confirmed 🇺🇸@GabrielSlonina | @USMNT — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) December 3, 2021

On Friday, the United States Men’s National Team called up Gabriel Slonina to the top squad for the team’s December friendly December 18th against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Slonina is one of three MLS goalkeepers on the roster, join in New England’s Matt Turner (league Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021) and Sporting KC’s John Pulskamp. This continues his participation with the national team program as he’s also played with their U-14, U-17, and U-20 levels.

He played with the U-20 team at the Revelations Cup in Mexico in November.

During the 2021 season, the 17-year old Slonina made MLS history by becoming the youngest goalkeeper in league history when he started against New York City FC on August 4th at Soldier Field. He had a clean sheet that night in a scoreless draw and would finish with three more in 11 matches down the stretch with 45 saves in those contests.

Slonina signed with the Fire on March 8, 2019, becoming the 13 home grown player to do so in franchise history.