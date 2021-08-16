Chicago Fire FC gets a second-straight win before a six-game road trip

CHICAGO – Once again, he’s making the most of his opportunity to contribute to Chicago Fire FC in 2021, and it has come at the right time for the club.

Just before embarking on a six-game road trip away from Soldier Field, Luka Stojanovic has made sure the Fire could leave with as many points as they possibly could this weekend.

Luka. Like clockwork. Right on cue. pic.twitter.com/HS7i1DBT2i — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 16, 2021

In the 78th minute, the midfielder broke a scoreless tie with the reigning Major League Soccer champion Columbus Crew at Soldier Field on Sunday with his third goal in two games. It was enough to give the Fire a 1-0 victory – their second straight – as they now embark on a long stretch of games away from home.

The club now has eight points in their last four games, including the win over the New York Red Bulls on August 8th that was fueled by two goals from Stojanovic, who now lead the Fire with eight on the season.

“I think we’re seeing obviously an improvement of this team since many weeks now, many many games. We had a little bit of that Nashville game, which was a big shocker for everyone, but let’s put that aside and I think we see a big improvement in how the team works together, plays together,” said manager Raphael Wicky of the team’s recent play. “That’s hard work and that’s mentality. And we saw (that) today as well and I’m proud of that, that guys stepped in who didn’t get many minutes. And that’s what we need, what we need going forward.

“But still, we’re taking game by game, and we’re not going too far ahead. The next one is Wednesday down in Miami. And then we go from there.”

That’s where the six-game trip will begin as the Fire face Inter Miam CF, whom they defeated at Soldier Field on May 22nd for their first win of the year. They’ll play in Orlando on Saturday then have other away contests against the New York Red Bulls, Sporting Kansas City, DC United, and CF Montreal.

On September 22nd, the Fire will finally return to Soldier Field to face the New England Revolution.

But at least the club did what they could before leaving to get some points, with a familiar name in 2021 providing the game-winning score.