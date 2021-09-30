Chicago Fire FC fires manager Raphael Wicky

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 26: Chicago Fire head coach Raphael Wicky looks on in game action during a game between the Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union on June 26, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After a disappointing 2021 season in which the club has been inconsistent and outside of the playoff picture, Chicago Fire FC will have a new voice leading them on the field in the future.

On Thursday morning, the club announced that Raphael Wicky has been fired as manager after two seasons and the change will happen now. This move comes after the club’s 2-0 win over New York City FC on Wednesday night at SeatGeek Stadium.

Assistant coach Frank Klopas will take over in an interim role for the rest of the 2021 season.

“I’d like to thank Rapha for his tireless efforts to make us a better Club each day,” said Sporting Director Georg Heitz in a statement released by the club. “We felt this was the right time to notify him that we will not be exercising his 2022 contract option, as we begin to make decisions for next season. Rapha will always be a part of the Fire family, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Per a source, the club felt it was the right time to provide Wicky clarity on his future while also giving the club a head start on finding a new coach for the 2022 season. Klopas will also not be under consideration for the head coaching position, but he along with fellow assistant Adin Brown are expected to return as assistants next year.

With Klopas taking over, an interim assistant coach will be added as well.

Named as team’s ninth full-time manager late in 2019, Wicky finishes his career with the Fire with a 12-25-14 record in just shy of two years with the club.