Chicago Fire FC endures a hearbreaking finish to start their six-game road trip

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two unfortunate trends continued on Wednesday for Chicago Fire FC, with both leading to another heartbreaking finish for the club in 2021.

The hopes of starting a six-game road trip with a point faded in stoppage time.

ARE U KIDDING ME?!!! 😮😮@Rpizarrot with a magisterial finish and #InterMiamiCF have the lead in stoppage time! #MIAvCHI 3-2 pic.twitter.com/SGVKepPUPq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 19, 2021

In the third of six added minutes, Rodolfo Pizarro finished off a sequence in the scoring area with a strike to the back of the net to give Inter Miami CF the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over the Fire Wednesday night.

The result drops the Fire to 0-6-1 on the road for the 2021 season as the club still doesn’t have a win away from Chicago since the 2019 season finale on October 6th of that year against Orlando City SC, who will be their next opponent on Saturday.

“The truth is we are very disappointed with the result and the game, especially when the moment that it happened, we had the game controlled,” said midfielder Gaston Gimenez.

All of this came after the Fire overcame an early goal from Inter Miami CF to grab the lead, with Luka Stojanovic once again providing the offensive spark. His corner kick was in position for Francisco Calvo to head it into the back of the net to tie it at one.

Stojanovic then put the Fire ahead in the 48th minute with his team-high seventh goal of the season and fourth in the last three matches. The lead would last for 14 minutes when Inter Miami CF leveled the game when Gonzalo Higuaín’s set up Robbie Robinson with the pass in front and his shot found the net to make it 2-2.

Things were even until stoppage time, where another potential point got away from the club as they start their month away from Soldier Field.

“It’s tough. It’s hard. Mentally of course you are disappointed with the result. It is how it is. It’s gone. The game in Miami is gone already and now we need to think of Orlando,” said Calvo. “We are not happy. We are not happy because we want to win the game and at least tie the game.

“But football is like that. That’s why it’s the most beautiful game in the world because it could change at any minute. Like I said before, mentally we need to try to clean right away and try to sleep tonight, which I don’t think so, but we just try to just start thinking Orlando.”