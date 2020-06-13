Chicago Fire FC defender Jonathan Bornstein discusses the MLS’ plan to restart the season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Slowly but surely, the sports that fans were accustomed to seeing before the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to set their road for a return to action.

Major League Soccer is one of them, as the league will return to the field starting July 8th with a tournament in Orlando at Wide World of Sports.

Defender Jonathan Bornstein will be there with Chicago Fire FC, as the team hopes to continue the building of a new era of the team that started with just two games before the pandemic took hold.

He talked with Josh Frydman on GN Sports on Friday night and you watch the entire interview in the video above.