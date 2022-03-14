Chicago Fire FC celebrates their first victory of the 2022 season

WASHINGTON D.C. – No matter what the weather, they’ve managed to find a way to get a point in each match so far in 2022.

Yet it was in the cold and snow in Washington DC on Saturday night that Chicago Fire FC heated up the most so far in this MLS season.

For the first time, the club picked up a victory in 2022 as they knocked off previously undefeated DC United 2-0 at Audi Field where snow earlier in the day led to a chilly, windy night on the pitch. Thanks to the result, Chicago Fire FC remains unbeaten on the season at 1-0-2 as they remain one of three clubs in the Eastern Conference to have that distinction.

“One of the things we talked to them about before the game started was that there’s some games where the elements are such that you have to roll up your sleeves and just battle,” said manager Ezra Hendrickson the game in challenging conditions. “We may not be able to get the opportunity to play the football that we like to play, you know, keeping the ball on the ground, nice passing, possession-type of football because of the wind and the cold, but if we have to battle, we have to battle. I thought the guys battled from the first whistle until the last.

“It was good to see that we are a team that can battle when we need to, and we’re not just a nice, pretty soccer-playing team. We’re a team that if it calls for it, we can fight. So that was good to see from the guys tonight.”

The Fire broke through on the scoresheet after getting shutout by Inter Miami CF and the Orlando City SC in their first two matches of 2022. Stanislav Ivanov got his first MLS goal in his 14th match in the league in the 32nd minute to get the club on the board.

Veteran defender Jonathan Bornstein then added some insurance with a goal in the 81st minute, his 11th in MLS. He also aided the defense in their third-straight clean sheet to open the season, limiting DC United to five shots on goal. Gabriel Slonina stopped them all in his third-straight shutout to start the season, becoming the sixth goalkeeper in MLS history to do so.

Right now the Fire are the only club in the league to not allow a goal in the 2022 season.

“it is a huge driver in a positive direction,” said Bornstein of the undefeated start for the Fire.

“I think I’ve always spoken about it every season that we start in preseason, the importance of starting well in this MLS season. I think it is a long season and a lot of people kind of think about it that way, but I mean, the earlier you can get points and especially on the road, at home keep your points, and you know, if you get off to a good start, you definitely set yourself up for success at least to try and make the playoffs at a much higher level.

“So yeah, not easy when you don’t start well. In the past we haven’t, at least while I’ve been here at Chicago Fire but this year feels great. It feels good to have five points, no losses, no goals received.”

No matter what kind of weather they might face on match day.