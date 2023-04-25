CHICAGO — One of the biggest projects in the 26-year history of Chicago’s Major League Soccer franchise took another major step on Tuesday.

That’s when executives of Chicago Fire FC along with the City of Chicago are expected to break ground on the club’s new 53,000-square-foot practice facility in the Roosevelt Square neighborhood.

A ceremony is being held on Tuesday morning at the Jane Addams Family Resource Center, with remarks from Fire and city leaders expected around 10:30 a.m. The official groundbreaking ceremony is expected at 11:15 a.m.

Being built at a reported cost of $80-to-$90 million, which will be financed by the Fire, the club signed the ground lease for the property that used to be ABLA homes for the Chicago Housing Authority back in March.

It’s a 23.3-acre site that borders Roosevelt Road, Ashland Avenue, 14th Street, and Loomis Street.

Plans call for the two-story performance center, two-and-a-half hybrid grass, and three synthetic turf fields to be built on that land. As part of the agreement to build on the property, the Fire will provide $8 million of community investment, including long-term employment for community members, resources for minority and woman-owned businesses, free sports programming for local youth, and community green spaces.

The creation of the facility has not been without criticism, with some residents wanting the land to be used for the creation of new housing.

