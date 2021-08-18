Chicago Fire FC begins a six-game road trip on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 13: Chicago Fire FC huddle before a game between Chicago Fire FC and D.C. United at Audi FIeld on May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the great storylines for the club during the early part of the summer was how many games they had coming up at Soldier Field.

But with Chicago Fire FC now sharing the venue with the Chicago Bears as the NFL season begins, they now find themselves on the road as August comes to an end and September begins.

In fact, it will be a while before the club plays in Chicago again.

Wednesday night is the start of a six-game road trip for the Fire as they face Inter Miami CF at 6:30 PM, a game which you can see on WGN-TV. It’s the first of two games in Florida as the club takes on Orlando City SC at 7 PM before finishing out August against the New York Red Bulls on August 28th.

Three more road games are ahead for the Fire as they start September as they start with Sporting Kansas City on the 11th. That’s the start of a busy stretch as the club faces DC United four days later on September 15th then turns around to face CF Montreal on the 19th to conclude the trip.

The next time the Fire will take the pitch at Soldier Field won’t be until Wednesday, September 22nd when they host the New England Revolution.

“We’re going on the road now for six games in a row so, tough task. It’s gonna be difficult,” said goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth of the trip. “But approach one game at a time and we know we’ve got to go on the road and get points and get back in the playoff race.”

Doing so has been tough for the club on the road in 2021 as they are one of four in the MLS who’ve yet to win a game away from home. In fact, the Fire only has one point in their six road contests this season.

The good news is that came in Fire’s last road game against the Philadelphia Union on August 1st, and that 1-1 draw was the start of a four-game unbeaten streak. That concluded with a pair of wins in their last two games against the New York Red Bulls and the reigning MLS champion Columbus Crew.

“I think it’s great for us but as I said, now we have a series of six away games so we’re going to try to stay humble,” said defender Boris Sekulic of the unbeaten streak. “Next game is Miami and I start from there.”

So does the rest of the club as they get used to life on the road the next month.