Chicago Fire FC announces the rest of their 2020 schedule

CHICAGO – A most unusual Major League Soccer season, one that featured a four-month break, “bubble” tournament, and then phases of return, now has a plan to come to a conclusion.

On Tuesday, the MLS announced the October and November regular season schedules for teams, including Chicago Fire FC. The slate features four games at Soldier Field and five on the road, seven of which you can see on WGN-TV.

Before the team begins this nine-game slate, two more still remain from the second phase of the restart. The Fire will play Houston Wednesday at Soldier Field then host Atlanta United FC on Sunday with both contests starting at 6:30 PM on WGN-TV.

The next phase begins Saturday, October 3rd at Montreal and concludes with a match against New York City FC on Sunday, November 8th at Soldier Field. That day is designated as MLS Decision Day as all 26 teams will take the pitch for games and final playoff spots are decided.

In this unusual season, ten teams from each conference will make the expanded playoffs, but Raphael Wicky’s team has work to do to make it to the postseason. With nine points on the season, the team is currently in last in the Eastern Conference, but just three points behind FC Cincinnati for the last spot.

But in a year of transition for the franchise, where they rebranded, hired a new coach, flipped a lot of the roster, and moved into a new home stadium, being able to play a healthy amount of the schedule is a win in itself.