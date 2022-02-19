Chicago Fire FC acquires winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC

Jairo Torres has been acquired by Chicago Fire FC in a transfer from Atlas FC of Liga MX. (Photo Courtesy: Chicago Fire FC)

CHICAGO – Even with the season just a week away, the club is continuing to add players in hopes of changing their fortunes in the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

A little over a week after acquiring midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in the most expensive transfer in club history, Chicago Fire FC added winger Jairo Torres as a young designated player. He’s transferring to the Fire from Atlas FC from Liga MX in Mexico and will join the club on May 1st, with his contract running through 2025.

This comes as the club is preparing to end their training camp in Austin on Saturday and then begin preparations for their season opener against Inter Miami CF on February 26th.”

“Jairo checks all the boxes that we were looking for in a Young Designated Player, and we’re very pleased to acquire his services ahead of the Club’s 25th season in MLS,” said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz in a statement released by the club. “Jairo has been one of the most productive young players in Liga MX and was an integral part of Atlas’ championship-winning team in 2021.”

Torres rose his way through the Atlas FC system and made his professional debut at the age of 16 and has played in 108 total matches for the club. In 2021, he played in 21 games (20 starts) and all six Liga MX Apertura playoff matches in helping the club to their first league championship in 70 years.

So far this season, Torres has started 27 of the 28 matches he’s played for Atlas FC.

Internationally, the winger has represented Mexico at the U-17, U-22, and senior national team levels, and helped his team 2017 Concacaf U-17 Championship while winning the tournament’s Golden Ball.