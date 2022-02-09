Chicago Fire FC acquires midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri

CHICAGO – A new-look club under a new manager just got a significant new addition to their roster ahead of the start of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

On Wednesday morning, Chicago Fire FC confirmed that they’ve acquired Switzerland National Team midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in a transfer from France Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais.

He is the most expensive transfer in the history of the club since they began play in Major League Soccer in 1998 and is signed through 2024. Shaqiri will occupy a designated player spot on the Fire’s roster, wear the No. 10, and will make his debut in the club’s home opener against Orlando City SC on March 5th at Soldier Field.

The 30-year old midfielder has played the highest level of soccer for the majority of his career with 421 overall appearances and 17 major trophies. Shaqiri has earned 100 caps with the Swiss National Team, taking part in World Cups in 2010, 2014, and 2018 along with the European Championships in 2016 and 2020.

Shaqiri made his debut with FC Basel of the Swiss Super League and had since spent time with elite clubs Bayern Munich and Liverpool. He joined Olympique Lyonnais for the 2021-2022 season and played in 16 matches before his transfer to the Fire.

“Xherdan is a game-changing player and someone who will bring joy to our supporters and the city of Chicago,” said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz, who was sporting director at FC Basel when Shaqiri made his debut. “As one of the most accomplished Swiss athletes of his generation, Xherdan joins us at a very important time for the Club and fully believes in what we are aiming to accomplish. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Chicago very soon.”