Calvo’s goal helps Chicago Fire FC pull out a tie against Montreal

HARRISON, NJ – A little over 24 hours earlier, he found out that his immediate future will be spent in the Windy City.

On Friday, Chicago Fire FC announced that Francisco Calvo’s club option for the 2021 season had been picked up by the franchise. There’s also a club option for 2022, which provides some stability for the defender and the captain of the club.

He celebrated that on Saturday by coming up with a critical goal on Saturday night to keep the team’s recent winning streak going.

Calvo’s header in the 73rd minute brought the Fire to even against the Montreal Impact in a contest played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. The contest would finish in that 2-2 tie that keeps their unbeaten streak at three matches, though a modest two-game win streak did come to an end.

“It’s important always when you get on the road (to get a point). It’s not easy to travel. You don’t have too much time to rest. It’s not easy to get points on the road,” said Calvo. “But when you get one, it’s good. It’s good. I mean, we’re taking some good points at home, but when we travel we need to stay compact, try to play our football.”

The point helps the team in their quest to get the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, which they current sit a point out of thanks to the tie on Saturday. Nashville jumped them in the standings with a victory, so the Fire sit 11th in the conference.

While the team’s winning streak ended, Robert Beric’s continued at Red Bull Arena as his goal in the 15th minute is his fifth in as many games, getting one in each contest. Lassi Lappalainen would scored seven minutes later to tie it up then Maximiliano Urruti put the Impact ahead when he tipped in a goal in the 67th minute to make it 2-1.

But Calvo, who is already enjoying a great week, managed to get the game to even, salvaging a point for the club as they start the second-to-last month of their season.