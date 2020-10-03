Before going for a third-straight win, the Fire pick up captain Francisco Calvo’s contract option

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Francisco Calvo #5 of Chicago Fire and Jurgen Locadia #10 of FC Cincinnati battle for the ball at Soldier Field on August 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Fire defeated FC Cincinnati 3-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After a number of good efforts came up with just one or zero points, things finally broke right for Chicago Fire FC last week.

The club picked up not one but two victories – scoring six combined goals in a pair of victorious efforts against Houston and Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field. Those wins have boosted Raphael Wicky’s club into the tenth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference for the time being.

As they look for their first three-game winning streak of the season tonight against the Montreal Impact at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, the team decided to reward one of their steadiest players during an unusual 2020 campaign.

We've exercised the 2021 contract option on captain @calvo05oficial 🔥https://t.co/MKNUzD4Jvw — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) October 2, 2020

Chicago Fire FC decided to pick up the 2021 contract option for defender and team captain Francisco Calvo with a club option for the 2022 season.

“Since the first day, in terms of off the field and in the locker room, Francisco (has been) doing a great job of stepping into that leadership position and function, and like we saw in January when a lot of the core guys of this team from last year were not here anymore, some other players had to step in and Francisco did that from day one and as a captain.

“He’s a good leader. He’s a vocal guy. He is good in the locker room. So, I’m very happy with that.”

Calvo arrived with the Fire though a trade with Minnesota United FC in May of 2019 and has played in 37 games for the club. He was named a team captain in 2020 and is one of three player to start all 14 matched during this unusual year.

Since joining the club, Calvo has three goals and three assists while playing strong defense. In 2020, he leads MLS with 39 interceptions and since joining the club has been a part of 12 shutouts.