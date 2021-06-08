Arlo White will call four Chicago Fire FC matches on WGN-TV in June & July

CHICAGO – He’s one of the most well-known soccer play-by-play announcers in the world, and after a year delay, Chicago Fire FC fans will finally hear him call a few games in 2021.

Arlo White, who is the primary announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League, will make his way to the United States to call four consecutive games for the club in June & July that will be televised on WGN-TV.

Initially, White was supposed to make his debut for select games on Channel 9 back in 2020, but the pandemic prevented him from traveling for games in the summer and fall.

He’ll make his debut when the Fire return from the MLS’ international break to face the reigning league champion Columbus Crew on Saturday, June 19th at 6:30 PM.

White will then call his first game at Soldier Field four days later on Wednesday, June 26th against FC Cincinnati. He’ll then call the club’s next two games at home against the Philadelphia Union (Saturday, June 26th) and Atlanta United FC (Saturday, July 3rd).

A native of Leicester, England, White has previously called MLS games as the voice of the Seattle Sounders along with national broadcasts on the NBC networks. In 2013, he first began calling games for the Premier League on United States broadcasts and has done so ever since.

White has also called soccer games in the 2012 and 2016 summer Olympic games.