A new era for Chicago Fire FC begins as the 2022 MLS regular season starts Saturday

CHICAGO – Once again, things are new when it comes to the club as they start a new season in Major League Soccer.

Just like two years ago, Chicago Fire FC is taking the pitch to begin their regular season with a new manager, many new players, and a new visual identity on Saturday. Ezra Hendrickson’s group will do so at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale against Inter Miami CF at 5 PM, a match you can see on WGN-TV, Channel 9.

They’ll be looking to snap the club’s five-year playoff drought and will do so with a number of new players that have brought some optimism to the 2022 campaign. Xherdan Shaqiri made league-wide and international headlines as the club brought in an elite international player to Chicago.

He’ll team with Kacper Przybylko, another offseason acquisition, in an attempt to generate offense that was missing for the club in 2021 with returners like Fabian Herbers and Gaston Gimenez.

New international defender Rafael Czichos will team with Federico Navarro this season along with veteran Jonathan Bornstein on this year’s club, with heralded goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina entering his second season.

How it all comes together will be seen from now until October with nothing guaranteed either way for the club. But at the moment, there is at least some buzz for the club that is looking to reclaim some of the glory of their early days in their 25th season in MLS.

The Fire has had nearly a month-and-a-half of training to get ready for the campaign, first in Orlando and then in Austin, with a scattering of exhibition games mixed in. Finally getting to see how this team will play together when it counts is very intriguing for supporters and the club, including the first-year manager.

“I think the guys are excited and ready to get going,” said Hendrickson earlier this week. “It’s been a long preseason. We’ve been on the road and now we’re back and we still have to wait a few more days.”

Now that wait is over as a new era dawns for a number of new members of the club at 5 PM on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

“I feel so excited, looking forward to that first game. Can’t wait for it,” said Przybylko. “We’re prepared and ready to go. I have a good feeling.”