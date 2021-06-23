A four-game stretch at Soldier Field is ahead for Chicago Fire FC

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 17: Chicago Fire starting XI gather in a huddle in action during a match between the Chicago Fireand the New England Revolution on April 17, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If there was ever a time for Chicago Fire FC to get themselves back on track after a difficult first two-and-a-half months of the season, now would figure to be the time.

That’s because the club finds themselves in their home city for the better part of the next two months.

Nine of their next 11 matches will be played at Soldier Field, including four-straight beginning on Wednesday night against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday at 7 PM. You can see the game on WGN-TV with Arlo White handling the play-by-play duties on the broadcast.

The Philadelphia Union come to town for a match on Saturday evening before a week off for the club before hosting Atlanta United FC on July 3rd. That will be the first home match with full capacity since they made the move to Soldier Field after the 2019 season.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Orlando City SC will come to town for the last of the four-game stretch at 7 PM.

“It’s totally important for us,” said defender Francisco Calvo of the stretch at Soldier Field. “We’re not living our best moment. We know that, we accept that, we take responsibility for that. But we have a huge opportunity to restart tomorrow.”

They’ll have a chance to knock off a team in a very similar position in the first game of the stretch as both teams have an MLS-low four points to start the season. The Fire’s 1-6-1 record has put them seven points in back of New York City FC for the last playoff spot, and the time to make up points is now.

Manager Raphael Wicky is still pressing his team to maintain a “game-to-game” mindset as they try to get some points on Wednesday and the next two weeks at home.

“It’s very important. I always told you, we take game by game. Now the next, the most important game is the Wednesday game. But if we go with the mindset that this is will be an easy game because they are also struggling, then we are on the wrong foot because I don’t think that’s the right mindset we can have,” said Wicky on the four-game home stretch after Saturday’s loss to Columbus. “We cannot allow to not take anyone serious. I mean, that’s for sure something we will talk to the players; that we are obviously taking every opponent serious and that’s what we are going to do.

” I think it’s very important that mentally you’re ready, not thinking that, okay, now we have home games or we have an opponent who struggles and it’s going to be easy. But it’s very important and we have to analyze that tomorrow, talk about our game from tonight tomorrow in training and quickly prepare for Wednesday and be ready. That’s a good thing that we now have a lot of games and don’t have much time in between to think.”