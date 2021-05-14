Fields says he will strive for starting job with Bears

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears No. 1 draft pick quarterback Justin Fields talked to the media Friday before taking part in his practice of rookie minicamp.

Fields said his short term goals is “to be crisp with the huddle call.”

“Making sure I’m precise with my reads and really take command of the huddle,” he said. “Really show guys I’m taking charge of the offense.”

When Fields was asked about pushing to be the starting QB Week 1 he said, “Of course. Everyone on our team should be striving for a starting job. If you’re not there’s no reason for you to be here.”

Fields acknowledged it’s head coach Matt Nagy’s decision if he ends up starting Week 1. He said he’s comfortable with the plan that the coaches have laid out for him.

The Bears rookies will have three practices this weekend. OTAs will begin the last week of May.