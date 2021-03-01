Featuring pro athletes to fans, the Chicago Red Stars expand their ownership group

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 18: Sarah Gorden #11 of the Chicago Red Stars celebrates with Danielle Colaprico #24 and Casey Short #6 celebrate after defeating the OL Reign FC in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In their effort to keep growing as a franchise in 2021, Chicago’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise is adding some new investors to their franchise.

It’s quite a diverse group, too, with everyone from leaders in business to former pro athletes and even fans joining in the effort to boost the Chicago Red Stars.

Introducing the newest caretakers of this team – they are owners, fans, community members, dreamers, builders, movers, growers, and more broad shoulders to stand upon. It’s a Chicago thing.



Welcome home.#MKOT #WhyIBelieve



🔗: https://t.co/mBVEdqr40p pic.twitter.com/DRljVElDQw — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) March 1, 2021

On Monday, the franchise announced their new ownership group that includes 14 new members to go along with founders Arnim Whisler, Dean Egerter, and Steve Ritchie.

The “Why I Believe” movement brings together a number of investors to strengthen the franchise that was founded in 2007 in Women’s Professional Soccer and was a charter member of the NWSL in 2013.

Included in this group is former Bears defensive lineman Israel Idonije, Team USA women’s hockey Olympic goal medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and her husband, seven-year NFL offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

ESPN journalist Sarah Spain, NFL Senior Vice President of Global Brand & Consumer Marketing Julie Haddon, music executive Colleen Mares, local entrepreneur Marie Tillman, Impossible Foods marketing executive Jessie Becker, along with Brian Walsh, Kevin Willer, David M. Zapata, Jordan Levin, Abel Lezcano, and Michael Raimondi

“We’ve begun the process of building a singular, powerful team that spans from the pitch to the boardroom. This group is more than mere investors,” said Whisler in a release from the club. “Everyone involved cares deeply about the city of Chicago and the success of the Chicago Red Stars, the NWSL, and women’s sports. It’s time for the Red Stars to shine even brighter.”

After a condensed 2020 season where they were the runner-up in the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup, the team will start their 2021 campaign in that event on April 9th.