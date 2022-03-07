Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Falcons defeated the Giants 17-14. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The National Football League has rarely made the move they did on Monday afternoon, but the actions of a Falcons wide receiver forced their hand.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire 2022 season at the very least after it was discovered that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 regular season. Per a release from the league, he was found to have placed wagers on contests in November of 2021 when he was on the non-football illness list.

An NFL investigation found that no inside information was used for the bets and that no game was compromised because of his actions. There is also no evidence that the Falcons knew about his gambling, whether the team’s front office, coaching staff, or fellow players.

Ridley has the right to appeal the suspension, but if he loses, he wouldn’t be eligible to apply for reinstatement until February 15, 2023.

Not a ton of gambling suspensions in the league's history but one comes today for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley.

Here are those from the past

– 1963 – Paul Hornung and Alex Karras

– 1983 – Art Schlichter

– 2019 – Josh Shaw https://t.co/398I6eMqUY — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 7, 2022

Ridley becomes the fifth player in NFL history to be suspended for gambling and the first since Josh Shaw, who was suspended in 2019 for the 2020 season.