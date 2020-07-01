Even with fans, the 2020 Chicago Dogs season will be different

ROSEMONT – It can still be fun at the old ballpark, it’s just not going to be quite the same.

There won’t be full houses at Impact Field in 2020 for the Chicago Dogs, since 20 percent capacity is all Phase 4 of the COVID-19 reopening will allow. Meet and greets won’t happen between players and fans while the traditional high-fives between the competitors will also take a back seat.

But at least there will be baseball at the beginning of July, and some fans will be in the stands, and that’s something that Major League Baseball can’t say at the moment.

Lauren Magiera caught up with members of the Chicago Dogs to talk about reopening their season in a pandemic last week, and you can watch her story in the video above.