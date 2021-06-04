Even will Dolson & Quigley back, the Chicago Sky’s losing streak continues

PHOENIX, AZ – JUNE 3: Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against the Chicago Sky on June 3, 2021 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

PHOENIX – It’s been a rough start for the team when it comes to injuries and absences during the early part of the 2021 season.

But, at last, the Chicago Sky got some great news before their game against the Mercury on Thursday.

Allie Quigley played in her first game of the season after struggling with hamstring issues since May and forward Stefanie Dolson returned after helping the US 3-on-3 national team qualify for the summer Olympic games in Tokyo.

Dolson’s 15 points in 12 minutes as a starter and Quigley’s eight in 19 minutes off the bench, including a three-pointer to put the Sky up by 13, looked to put the team on track to finally snap a five-game losing streak.

But, again, it wasn’t enough.

Behind Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix rallied to tie the game in regulation then won 77-74 in overtime as Courtney Vandersloot missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds.

The loss drops the Sky to 2-6 on the season as they remain out west to face the Sparks on Sunday in Los Angeles. They’ve lost both games to the Western Conference foe this season and it’s unclear if Candace Parker will play as she continues to heal an ankle injury that’s kept her out of the last seven games.

Head coach James Wade is continuing to keep the faith in his group that was predicted before the season to be a contender for the WNBA championship.

“We have to keep our head up and continue to believe,” said James Wade of the team moving forward after another loss. “It’s just a rough patch we’re going through, but we’ll be fine, we’ll be fine.”

At least they have plenty of games to fix their recent woes with more starters returning as the season continues.