Even after losing a big lead, Northwestern ends a four-game losing streak

EVANSTON – Very few things have been easy for Chris Collins’ team in the Big Ten season despite the group giving a number of solid efforts in conference play.

On Saturday, a familiar scenario played out, as the Wildcats challenged 24th ranked Illinois till the final minute but faltered at the finish in the defeat. It was their four-straight loss and their eighth in ten games in the Big Ten, but fortune was about to change Tuesday night.

Again, it wasn’t as easy as it could have been, but it was a win.

Despite an 18-point halftime lead, Northwestern had to go to an extra session against Rutgers before the were finally able to sneak out a 79-78 victory to snap their conference losing streak.

It shouldn’t have been that way as the Wildcats led by 18 points at the half and 24 early in the second but couldn’t hold the lead till the end of regulation. Clifford Omoruyi’s dunk with just under two seconds left tot complete a 42-18 run to tie the game at 70.

Boo Buie (team-high 18 points) would held to see the day in the extra session by scoring six of the Wildcats’ nine point in overtime to grab a one-point lead late. But with a chance to expand the lead at the free throw line, the guard missed the front half of a on-and-one, giving the Scarlet Knights a shot to win.

But Ron Harper Jr’s shot with two seconds left was off the mark, helping the Wildcats escape with the victory.

This is Northwestern’s first win since they upset then tenth-ranked Michigan State in East Lansing on January 15th. Since then, they’d dropped three of their four games by six points or less, remaining competitive in those contests till the end before bad finishes.

The Wildcats were able to avoid that on Tuesday, but like all season, it wasn’t easy.