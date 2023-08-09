ELMHURST, Ill. — The boys from Elmhurst Little League are one step away from making it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania — and on Wednesday — the local community organized a watch party for their game against New Albany, Ohio.

Friends, family, and local supporters of the team gathered at Doc’s Victory Pub in Elmhurst to watch their favorite Little Leaguers play, while the team itself prepared to take the field in Whitestown, Indiana, where they are playing for a regional championship.

“We all have confidence in our boys,” said Margaret Wente, a parent of a player on the team. “This group of boys is good and they work so hard. They play well together.”

This is the first time Elmhurst Little League has made it to a Little League regional championship, where they are representing the state of Illinois in the Great Lakes Regionals.

If Elmhurst wins their matchup against New Albany Wednesday, they advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which takes place from Aug. 16-27.

“If we win, it’ll be very fun,” said Michael Wente, a player on the team. “I’m nervous and very excited.”

The matchup between Elmhurst and New Albany, OH was originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. CT, but is currently under a weather delay until further notice.