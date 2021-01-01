Eight years later, Notre Dame gets another postseason chance against Alabama

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talk prior the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – There’s no other way to say it if you were rooting for the Irish on January 7, 2013: It was ugly.

For most involved, the game was over in the second quarter, when Alabama scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. Their defense was missing tackles all over the place while their offense simply couldn’t keep up.

Hopes for Notre Dame’s first national championship died hard on the field in Miami Gardens, Florida as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 42-14 win in the BCS title game. The score was very generous, too, considering that Alabama racked up 529 yards before easing up a bit late.

That moment showed Brian Kelly that gap that existed between his program and the elite in the country, referred to by some as the “Alabama Gap.” The Irish have been working to close that since then, even making the playoff again in 2018 before suffering a lopsided defeat to Clemson.

But after knocking off the Tigers in one of their two meetings has earned the Irish another playoff shot, putting themselves two victories away from their first national championship in 32 years.

Easier said than done, of course, because nothing has changed for Alabama since 2013. They roll into the Rose Bowl in Arlington, Texas undefeated and rolling with as talented of a group as Nick Saban has had during his tenure with the Tide.

Kelly’s team is nearly a 20-point underdog, the highest in the history of the College Football Playoff. The coach has heard more about his team not winning the big game over the past few weeks following a decisive loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game.

Yet Kelly won’t apologize for his team’s accomplishments, and he’s not ready to concede anything when it comes to his 2020 team, which finished the regular season 10-0 and did beat the short-handed Tigers in South Bend in November.

“We’re going to keep knocking at the door. We don’t listen to the narratives about what Notre Dame can and can’t do,” said Kelly. “We’re just excited that we’re going to keep banging at this door, and we’re going to get through. We’re going to keep putting ourselves in this position. We’re excited about the opportunity that we’ve got for us.”

For Ian Book, the winningest quarterback in school history, it’s the opportunity to push a program with a proud history over the top in this new generation of college football. A win over Alabama would be a monumental upset, and put the Irish back in the national championship game for the first time since the last match-up with the Crimson Tide.

“We truly have an opportunity, and it starts with believing. We believe we can win. We believe that we can win a National Championship this year,” said Book. “And that’s where it matters and that’s where it starts. And it’s just an unbelievable opportunity for this team.”

“And these guys believe. It’s been a couple weeks of preparation. We’re just excited to get out to Dallas, go play on the biggest stage. That’s why you come to Notre Dame. We’re here and we’re ready to do it.”