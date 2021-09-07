Eddie Jackson talks Bears and cereal with Jarrett Payton

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bears won 41-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Bears Safety Eddie Jackson talked with Jarrett Payton on GN Sports Tuesday. Jackson talked about his new cereal, which is available at local Mariano’s, proceeds from the cereal go to Jackson’s Foundation.
Eddie and JP talked in-depth about the Bears Defense this season, what he worked on in the offseason to improve his game, and the Bears QB situation with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News