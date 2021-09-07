Bears Safety Eddie Jackson talked with Jarrett Payton on GN Sports Tuesday. Jackson talked about his new cereal, which is available at local Mariano’s, proceeds from the cereal go to Jackson’s Foundation.
Eddie and JP talked in-depth about the Bears Defense this season, what he worked on in the offseason to improve his game, and the Bears QB situation with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.
Eddie Jackson talks Bears and cereal with Jarrett Payton
