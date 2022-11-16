CHICAGO – It’s a little over a week since the start of the regular season and there are already a number of storylines that are starting to develop around the area as men’s and women’s basketball teams start their road to “March Madness.”

But it’s still a long way to that, so many teams are still trying to get a feel for what they have in these opening weeks of the season.

Illinois is off to a 3-0 start on the season and has already moved up to 19th in the polls after victories over Eastern Illinois, Kansas City, and Monmouth. Chicago native an former Lincoln Park High School star Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 22.7 points per game early in his first season with the Illini.

Chris Collins is off to an undefeated start in a critical season for him with Northwestern as they’ve beaten Chicago State, NIU, and Georgetown on the road Tuesday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games – a competition between Big Ten and Big East opponents.

DePaul men’s basketball also picked up a win in the Gavitt Tipoff Games as they beat Minnesota on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season.

While the Blue Demon women’s basketball team has lost two of their first three games, sophomore Aneesah Morrow is continuing her incredible play at DePaul. She’s averaging 30.3 points and 12 rebounds a contest early in the season.

A challenge is ahead for both basketball programs at Loyola as the team makes the transition from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Atlantic 10.

Larry Hawley covered this in his “TikTok Sports Talk” for this week on WGN News Now as he takes a quick look across the college basketball landscape after the first week of the season.

You can see that story in the video above.