Each MLB team will donate a million dollars to help ballpark employees hurt by the season delay

NEW YORK – With their season delayed till at least mid-May, if not longer, many employees at Wrigley Field, US Cellular Field, and ballparks around the country will be out of jobs for the foreseeable future.

To help out those workers in their time of need, each Major League Baseball team is doing what they can to help them at the moment.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that each club will donate $1 million dollars to ballpark employees to help them during the season delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement from Commissioner Manfred on the $1 million stadium worker plan: pic.twitter.com/J7xcOxVPHN — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) March 17, 2020

“Over the past 48 hours, I have been approached by representatives of all 30 clubs to help assist the thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay in the start of the Major League Baseball season. Motivated by the desire to some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million,” said Manfred in a statement released Tuesday. “I’m proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”

Manfred said that individual clubs will be announcing details later on how to best distribute the money. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Cubs or White Sox hadn’t revealed their plans for their $1 million dollar donation to employees of their clubs.

On Monday, the MLB pushed back the start of their season till at least mid-May due to the CDC’s recommendation that there be no crowd gatherings over 50 for eight weeks.