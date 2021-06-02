Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after this season: Report

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. – He first got involved with the sport in Chicago and rose up to become one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball.

Now it appears that Mike Krzyzewski is about ready to call it a career once this upcoming season comes to a close.

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the legendary Duke coach will retire at the conclusion of the Blue Devils’ 2020-2021 campaign. The school has yet to confirm the move.

In his report, Goodman also said that Northbrook native, former Glenbrook North and Duke basketball player Jon Scheyer, who is currently the associate head coach for the Blue Devils, will take over following the 2021-2022 season.

Krzyzewski has 1,170 career victories during his time at Duke and his first five years as a head coach at Army. In Durham is where the coach made his greatest impact not only on the Blue Devils program but of all of college basketball when he took over in 1980. He led the school to five national championships, 12 Final Fours, 15 ACC Tournament and 12 ACC regular season championships.

Born in Chicago, Krzyzewski grew up in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood in Chicago. He attended Archbishop Weber High School, which was an all-male college prep school that was closed in 1999.

He would go onto attend the United States Military Academy, playing for Army under then head coach Bobby Knight, where he was named team captain for his senior season in 1968 and 1969.

After serving time in the Army, Krzyzewski joined Knight in for his first season as an assistant coach at Indiana in hte 1974-1975 campaign. He’d take the job at his Alma Mater in 1975 and would coach there for five seasons before being hired at Duke.

Over the next decade, Krzyzewski would help build the Blue Devils into an ACC and national power, and in 1991 led the school to their first national championship. The team would win again in 1992 then get titles in 2001, 2010, and 2015.

Krzyzewski also won Naismith National Coach of the Year honors in 1989, 1992, and 1999.