Dreamville brings back Chi-League Pro-Am basketball tournament

CHICAGO – After a four-year hiatus, the Dreamville Chi-League Pro-Am basketball tournament is back.

Former Simeon stars Jabari Parker and Talen Horton-Tucker are two of a handful of current NBA stars playing this year. A few veterans are coaching, like former DePaul standout Bobby Simmons and three-time All-Star Antoine Walker.

“We still have a fanbase. We still have a lot of people who want to see us get out on the hardwood,” laughed Simmons.

“This is something that’s been a landmark. I can just remember back as a kid being a ballboy in this league at 10-12 years old,” explained Walker. “It’s a necessity right now with the youth and the violence and the things that are going on.

“I think the sky’s the limit. I think if myself and other pros and ex-pros continue to support and not only play in the games, but get out in the community – do other things for the kids and just use this as an outlet for the inner city – it should continue on forever.”

The festivities tipped off last weekend at Chicago State University and run through August 22nd. Fans interested in attending can reserve free tickets through Eventbrite.

A limited number of paid tickets are also available for $50 each. These paid tickets will offer an elevated experience while at the tournament including express entry and reserved seating at each game. All ticket donations will benefit the South Side YMCA of Metro Chicago to help increase equity and access for local kids and families to participate in youth sports.