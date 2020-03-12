Donovan Mitchell is 2nd Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus: report

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has become the second player on the team to test positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN sources.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The news comes a day after the NBA suspended its season “until further notice,” after Jazz player Rudy Gobert’s diagnosis was confirmed.

The Jazz announced Thursday that a second player had the virus, but did not identify the person.

“As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player,” Jazz officials said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward,” said the statement.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Jazz players privately said “that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many US sports organizations to consider adjustments, including canceling events and holding games without fans.