Despite a coaching change, Dee Brown continues on with UIC

CHICAGO - It was a weekend of memories for one of the most popular players in the history of Illinois basketball.

It was 15 years ago in April of 2005 that Dee Brown and the Illini won their only Final Four game in school history, beating Louisville in the National Semifinal in St. Louis. They advanced to what so far is the program's only championship game, and while they lost to North Carolina, the memorable run lives on for Illini fans.

Meanwhile, Brown's second chapter in the game of basketball got a boost at the beginning of April as well. Despite UIC getting rid of head coach Steve McClain, the man who brought him to the school, Brown will remain in his current assistant coach position under new head coach Luke Yaklich.

He decided to retain Brown, who will now enter his fourth year of coaching with the Flames.

Josh Frydman caught up with Dee to talk about staying at UIC while also reflecting on that memorable Illini run back in 2005. Watch his story in the video above.