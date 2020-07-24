Derek Dietrich announces Cubs signing on Instagram

CHICAGO – Looks like the Cubs are picking up another utility man before Opening Day.

Derek Dietrich shared a picture of himself signing what appears to be a contract on Instagram Friday night with the caption “Next Chapter⚾️! Excited to be a part of this historical organization!! Go Cubs Go!”

Dietrich parted ways with the Reds earlier this week after his request to be released was granted.

Thank you for making sure we always remember to have fun and teaching us to #LetItFly. Best of luck in your next chapter, Dietz! pic.twitter.com/9NjRJeUNVu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 20, 2020

The Ohio native was only added to Cincinnati’s 60-man roster last Wednesday. He is one of the few MLB players to test positive for coronavirus, which caused him to miss the start of camp.

“It changed my way of thinking,” Dietrich said. “It humbled me and motivated me. I have empathy for anyone dealing with this because it sucks. It really does. I didn’t have symptoms but just knowing and thinking, ‘Well, who was I around?’ This isn’t about you. A lot of people are dealing with this. It is real. It is very real.”

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Dietrich will start his tenure with the Cubs in South Bend.

Cubs sign Derek Dietrich. He'll report to South Bend. Extra bat for the season, if needed. https://t.co/UjZzEJ6YPC — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 24, 2020

He is coming off a rough year at the plate, batting just .187 with 19 homers and 43 RBI in 113 games for the Reds last season.