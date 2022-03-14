DePaul women’s basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019

CHICAGO – They were as on the bubble as any team in consideration for a spot in the women’s NCAA Tournament, making for a few nervous days for the DePaul program.

But on Sunday night, their hopes for an at-large bid to the “Big Dance” came true as the Blue Demons were one of the last teams into the field for the 2022 tournament.

Doug Bruno’s group makes their return “March Madness” for the first time since 2019 as they got the 11th seed in the Greensboro Region, but they’ll have to get to work right away. Since they were one of the last at-large qualifiers, they’ll have a play-in game against Dayton in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday at 8 PM.

If they can get past the Flyers, they’ll face sixth-seeded Georgia on Friday at 6:30 PM in the traditional first round.

This is the first time that the Blue Demons have made the tournament since 2019 after missing out on an at-large bid in 2021. As Big East Tournament champions in 2020, they would have been in the NCAA Tournament field if the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That came after DePaul had made 17-straight NCAA Tournaments under their Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Bruno, and there were fears that the “Big Dance” drought would be extended another year. The Blue Demons went 22-10 on the season but a quick out in the Big East Tournament left them squarely on the bubble for the tournament. In fact, a number of website that pick the field before the selections had DePaul as one of the last teams out.

But their bubble never burst, and the program is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in history.

“When you’ve gone to 17-straight, which is what we had gone to and then, all of the sudden, not go for a couple of years, one because of COVID and then one because we didn’t play our way into it, it seemed like an eternity,” said Bruno of making it into the field for the first time since 2019. “It just showed you how to never take for granted how hard it is.”

According to sophomore guard and Roselle native Darrione Rogers, the group didn’t, setting out to make it back to the top tournament after missing out on a bid in the 2020-2021 season. That group finished 14-10 on the season with a second round loss in the women’s NIT.

“We had our mindset from the jump that we’re gonna make it back to the NCAA Tournament next season. That’s what we’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to do,” said Rogers. “We put in a lot of long hours, hard work to be able to be in a position that we’ve been.

“Honestly, for this team, it truly means; I know from the inside group, as the young ladies that we have, it means a lot to be able to lead DePaul back into the right direction that it’s been.”

The Blue Demons are now there again, returning to a tournament they became so familiar with over the past two decades.