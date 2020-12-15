DePaul postpones two more games due to COVID-19 positives

CHICAGO – The DePaul men’s basketball team is going to have to wait a little longer to tip off the season.

The Blue Demons were scheduled to play for the first time this year Thursday at Providence and then again Monday at Butler, but both dates have been postponed as all team activities remain paused due to positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier 1 Group.

DePaul Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy issued a statement about the extended hiatus.

“As we continue to monitor COVID-19 testing and follow all university and conference protocols on contact tracing, the safety of our players, coaches and staff continues to be of upmost importance. DePaul Athletics has rigorous testing protocols in place that were designed by our medical staff and the DePaul Community Health team in consultation with guidelines set forth by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health. These protocols are continually updated to meet the changing nature of the virus in consultation with the BIG EAST Conference’s medical team. Both our men’s and women’s basketball programs understand the importance of health and safety during this pandemic.

We will continue to test both during and after any quarantine periods and the latest test results we have received show these protocols are working. Accordingly, the men’s basketball season will continue to remain on pause under guidance from our medical staff, as previously announced last week. This season has already proven to be one of starts and stops across the country. Right now, we are in the painful ‘stop’ phase. I want to thank our fans for their flexibility and patience, our players and coaches for remaining committed to the season ahead, and our medical team for their tireless efforts. Adversity is toughest in the midst of the storm, but I look forward to coming out the other side with a stronger and more resilient team.”

The school says rescheduling will be determined by the Big East Conference in coordination with the university and announced once finalized.