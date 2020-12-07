DePaul men’s basketball has another game called off on Sunday

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on during a college basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena on February 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

AMES, Iowa – They were so close to finally taking the court for a game in the 2020-2021 season. They’d even made their way to the site of their game a couple of hours to the west.

Made the journey to Ames for business trip number ☝️



We’ll be set for tip at 5pm



🔵👿 | #PlayingPossessed pic.twitter.com/OZO3SR7kDz — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) December 6, 2020

DePaul had gotten to Ames on Sunday to play their contest with Iowa State that was scheduled for 5 PM, finally getting the chance to play after their their first four games had to be postponed or canceled outright.

But just about an hour before tipoff, the Blue Demons has to call off yet another contest, further delaying the start of their season.

This evening's game at Iowa State has been canceled.



📰 https://t.co/Cid24pCb3C — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) December 6, 2020

Due to their guidelines for COVID-19 protocols, DePaul has to cancel their game with the Cyclones, doing so just as their opponent was warming up on the floor.

Got to Ames to photograph the Iowa State men's basketball game just in time to find out the game has been canceled because of DePaul COVID protocols. Iowa State is on the court, ready to play. #cyclones pic.twitter.com/MIWLpHA2fS — Kelsey Kremer (@kelsey_kremer) December 6, 2020

“While we would have enjoyed playing tonight’s game, we must follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, and staffs of both programs,” said DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy in a statement released after the cancellation. “I would like to thank the administration and medical personnel at Iowa State for their communication and understanding during this situation and wish them the best this season.

This is disappointing for all of us. I know our players were excited to start the season today and our fans were looking forward to seeing the team play. We’ll continue to be flexible to gauge whether we can add any non-conference games to our Big East schedule and I ask everyone to maintain patience as we move forward this season.”

Originally, the Blue Demons were scheduled to open their season at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 25th against Western Illinois. Since then, home games against Alcorn State and Chicago State were canceled while a contest against Northern Illinois was postponed.

As of Sunday night, DePaul’s Friday game at Seton Hall scheduled for 3:30 PM remains on schedule.