DePaul’s Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament success continues as they win for a third-straight year

CHICAGO – Winning is never routine for athletes or teams, but fans of DePaul are getting used to seeing their team in this spot after the first weekend in March.

On Monday night at Wintrust Arena, the Blue Demons were at midcourt throwing around some confetti as they won another Big East trophy.

For the third year-in-a-row, and for the fifth time since they joined the Big East in 2014, DePaul came home with the conference tournament championship by beating Marquette 88-74.

It’s the fourth-straight year that the teams have met in the final, and the third-straight time they’ve beaten the Eagles in the contest. By doing so, the Blue Demons officially clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 18th consecutive season.

That was going to happen even if they didn’t pick up the win on Monday, but they made sure there would be absolutely no doubt after from the second quarter on. Down by one after the first quarter, DePaul would outscore the Marquette by 13 points in the second quarter and ten in the third to blow the game open.

Lexi Held led the attack from the outside, hitting all six of her three-point attempts for a game-high 31 points as she shot 10-of-14 from the field. Chante Stonewall had 22 points and a trio of triples while Kelly Campbell (16) hit four from the outside as the Blue Demons hit 14-three pointers on the game.

Their efforts now increase the chances for DePaul hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Wintrust Arena in a little under two weeks. ESPN’s latest Bracketology has that taking place with the Blue Demons hosting as the fourth seed.

It’s a familiar place for DePaul and one that no fan of the team will complain about.