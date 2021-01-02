DePaul has another game postponed Saturday shortly before it was to begin

DePaul guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, left, shoots against Connecticut guard Tyrese Martin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

QUEENS, NY – Everyone in college basketball is dealing with COVID-19 as they attempt to play a season during a pandemic.

Some teams have had only a few delays while others have endured significant stoppages due to the virus. DePaul would be the latter, and once again, they saw one of their games called off this year. For a second time, it happened close to tipoff and on the road.

Today's game has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues in the St. John's program.



📰⬇https://t.co/whx6RNCKE5 — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) January 2, 2021

Already in Queens, New York to face St. John’s and Carnasecca Arena, the Blue Demons had to head back to Chicago after their game with the Red Storm was called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Red Storm program.

So far, the game hasn’t been rescheduled but is expected to be since it’s in Big East play.

This marks the second time this season that DePaul has had their game called off just before tipoff after making a road trip. The same situation happened on December 6th when the team traveled to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State. A test on the Blue Demons forced that cancellation as the Cyclones started warming up on the court.

This continues a difficult season for Dave Leitao’s team since it’s been hard for them just to get on the floor the past few months. Initially slated to start their season in late November, DePaul didn’t play a game till December 23rd against Western Illinois after a flurry of cancellations due to COVID-19.

So far they’ve played just three games, beating the Leathernecks at home, losing to Providence in double-overtime on December 27th, then a loss at UConn on Wednesday. They’re slated to take the court again at Wintrust Arena against Villanova on Tuesday night.