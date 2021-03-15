DePaul fires head coach Dave Leitao after six seasons

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 06: DePaul Blue Demons head coach Dave Leitao on the sidelines during the men’s college basketball game between the DePaul Blue Demons and Butler Bulldogs on February 6, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When he was hired in 2015, the hope was that he could bring back the success the DePaul program had when he was with the school a decade earlier.

But after six seasons, Dave Leitao couldn’t deliver the same results as his tenure in the 2000s, and now the school is making a change at the top of their men’s basketball program.

DePaul announces change in leadership of men's basketball program.



📰⬇https://t.co/Tc9YRee19K — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) March 15, 2021

On Monday afternoon, DePaul fired Leitao following a 5-14 season and another year without a postseason appearance.

“After evaluating where our men’s basketball program is currently and where we envision it to be moving forward, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position,” said Peevy in a statement released by the school. “We want to thank Dave for his many contributions to the program, including his mentorship of our student athletes on and off the floor, his commitment to DEI efforts within our athletics department and support of our university-wide Vincentian mission.

“We will conduct a national search beginning immediately for our next head coach. I’m committed to elevating our program to where we are still competing during this time of year.”

Leitao finished with a 69-112 with just one winning season in 2018-2019, when the team reached the finals of the CBI. But the Blue Demons never qualified for the NIT or the NCAA Tournament, with the drought for the latter now extended to 17 years.

It was Leitao who last took DePaul to the “Big Dance” in 2004 when they won the Conference USA regular season championship. He was 58-34 in that first stretch at the school before leaving to take the job at Virginia after the 2004-2005 season.

At the end of the 2019-2020 season, one in which DePaul started 12-1 but finished 16-16, Leitao had his contract extended through the 2023-2024 season under then athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto. She retired during the summer and DeWayne Peevy took over, with one of his main goals being to bring success back to a proud DePaul men’s basketball program.

But after a 5-14 season, one that featured numerous COVID-19 postponements, Peevy saw the need to end the second Leitao era at the school.