DePaul finally breaks through in the Big East with an upset of No. 20 Seton Hall

CHICAGO – It was a great start to the season with nine wins in ten non-conference games, but the first Big East stretch for head coach Tony Stubblefield at DePaul was a bit frustrating.

DePaul had five games in conference play before Thursday and lost everyone of them, and the last three were particularly frustrating. The Blue Demons were within four points of St. John’s on January 5th on the road but would lose by five, then three days later they dropped a halftime lead to No. 19 Villanova at home in a 15-point loss.

Two days earlier, DePaul was within one point of Marquette on the road at halftime only to go onto lose by 11 points.

But fortunes finally changed for Stubblefield’s team on Thursday afternoon at Wintrust Arena in Big East play, as a strong first half would hold up in the final 20 minutes to help the Blue Demons to an upset.

DePaul raced out to a 17-point halftime lead and maintained a double-digit advantage on No. 20 Seton Hall and then held on at the end to win 96-92 for their first Big East victory of the season. That improves the Blue Demons to 10-6 overall as they finally get on the board in conference play.

David Jones had a big part of helping DePaul build their big lead in the first half then helped them maintain a double-digit lead most of the first half with 24 points on the evening. In the final minute, Jalen Terry would help to fend off a Pirates rally by scoring ten points while going 8-for-8 at the free throw line.

That was critical as Seton Hall would get the lead down to two, but the guard’s performance at the line finished off the upset.

It’s the first of what DePaul hopes will be many conference victories in the Stubblefield era as the program was able to break through after a frustrating start to Big East play.