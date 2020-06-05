DePaul athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto to retire

NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Chair of Board of Directors of the C.W.S.A, Jean Lenti Ponsetto speaks at the 32nd Annual Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards at Columbia University June 23, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the first time in nearly two decades, DePaul will be looking for new leadership in their athletic department.

Director Jean Lenti Ponsetto announced on Friday that she intends to retire from her position in the coming months, ending an 18-year run as the head of Blue Demon athletics.

“Today is a bittersweet day for me and my husband, Joe. DePaul has been a part of our lives for the past 46 years. Our dearest and closest friends were teammates we began our student-athlete journeys with in 1974. It truly has been our privilege and the honor of a lifetime to serve DePaul as athletic director and to witness the unprecedented growth from that ‘little school under the el’ to its current world class University serving students from around the globe,” said Ponsetto in a statement released through the school.

Ponsetto has been at the school for 45 years, starting with her days as a four-sport athlete for the Blue Demons. She spent two years as an assistant director, 12 years as an associate director, and seven years as the senior associate director of athletics.

During her tenure, 14 of the 15 Blue Demon programs made the NCAA Tournament.