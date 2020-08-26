David Montgomery carted off with groin injury at Bears camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The year of the contingency plan continues at Bears training camp.

Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace might have to start looking for someone to fill David Montgomery’s shoes after he was carted off at practice Wednesday in noticeable pain.

Montgomery slipped taking a hand off during running back drills and hurt his left groin.

Nagy said the extent of his injury is unknown, but NFL Network is reporting is optimistic it isn’t serious.

“We’re just knocking on wood hoping he’s going to be okay because we really think his future is super bright. We want to have a long career with him. He’s a guy that you can give the ball to a lot. He’s going to get a lot of yards and he’s going to score a lot of touchdowns. We like that. He fits what we’re doing.

The next two guys up for the moment are Tarik Cohen and Cordarelle Patterson.

“There’s certain things that are their strengths versus what David does. We all know that. With Cordarelle still doing things with wide receiver stuff in our system, yet playing a lot more running back and being with them – he’s learning. He’s learning that stuff.” Nagy explained. “When times like this happen and you have a guy in practice that’s out, now sometimes you’ve got to adjust and work to the strengths of other players.”

If the Bears have to bring someone in from outside the building, it won’t be easy to bring them up to speed with all the health and safety protocols.

No matter who it is, they’ll be hard pressed to replace Montgomery’s potential production.

“They don’t make many guys the way they make David Montgomery. He’s a special player.