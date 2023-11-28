EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University head football coach David Braun was voted Big Ten Coach of the Year by conference coaches and media Tuesday, and six other Northwestern football players took home all-conference honors.

Braun earned the honor unanimously from coaches and media after leading the Wildcats to a 7-5 regular season record (5-4 in Big Ten) in his first season at the helm.

His seven wins are the most by a Northwestern first-year head football coach since 1903, while his five conference wins are the most by any first-year Wildcat head coach, and represent the first time a Big Ten team has gone from one overall win to a winning record in conference since Iowa did so back in 1968.

Northwestern’s six-win improvement from 2022 to 2023 is the largest win improvement by any FBS team this season. Since 2000, the Wildcats are one of just five teams to win six or more games the year after finishing 1-11. Braun’s seven wins are tied with Coastal Carolina’s Tim Beck for the most by a first-year head coach in the FBS this season. He is also the first Power 5 coach to take his team from one or fewer wins to bowl eligibility in the following season since 2018, the last being Baylor university’s Matt Rhule.

Braun joined Northwestern in January as the team’s defensive coordinator. He was named interim head coach for the 2023 season in July after then-head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s contract was terminated by university President Michael Schill due to fallout from an alleged hazing scandal involving the football team.

Braun is the fifth different Northwestern head coach to win Big Ten Coach of the Year since the award was handed out in 1972, joining Fitzgerald (2018), Randy Walker (2000), Gary Barnett (1995, 1996) and Dennis Green (1982).

Northwestern defensive back Jaheem Joseph, top, jumps on linebacker Bryce Gallagher after Gallagher intercepted a pass from UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., left, tackles Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern’s Coco Azema (0) receives a kick during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Northwestern defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard (91) in action against Duke during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Northwestern linebacker Xander Mueller points after intercepting a pass from Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 23-15. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Northwestern place-kicker Jack Olsen (82) boots a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Five Northwestern defensive players received All-Big Ten selections, while kicker Jack Olsen earned All-Big Ten special teams recognition, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller headlined the awards haul for the defense, with Gallagher being named a consensus Second Team selection, while Mueller earned Third Team accolades from the media. Rod Heard II, Aidan Hubbard and Coco Azema all received Honorable Mention recognition.

Olsen earned consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention honors on special teams.

This marks the second-consecutive year in which Gallagher received All-Big Ten recognition, after previously taking home Third Team honors in 2022. Gallagher finished as the Wildcats leading tackler for a second-straight season with 110 total tackles (43 solo), the third-highest mark in the Big Ten. He is the first Wildcat to finish with 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons since Paddy Fisher did so in 2017-18. His 210 tackles over the last two seasons rank second-most among any Big Ten player behind Cal Haladay (Michigan State).

Mueller led the Wildcats defense with 10.5 total tackles for loss (seventh in the Big Ten) along with 52 solo tackles. He also ranked second on the team with 102 total tackles and 5.0 sacks, making him one of just nine players in the country to finish the regular season with 100+ tackles and at least 5.0 sacks. Mueller is the first Northwestern player to finish with 100+ tackles and 10.0+ TFL’s in a season since Anthony Walker did so in back-to-back years from 2015-16.

Mueller also led the team with three interceptions on the year (tied for eighth in the Big Ten), including crucial takeaways in the final minutes of the Wildcats’ last two regular season wins over Purdue and Illinois. Since 2000, he is the first Wildcat to post 100+ tackles, 5.0+ sacks and 3+ interceptions in the same season, and just the third player in the Big Ten during that span.

Heard takes home consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention honors for the first time in his career after finishing second on the team with 50 solo tackles and third on the team with 73 total tackles. Heard recorded five or more tackles in six games, including each of the last three games. Serving as the Wildcats’ primary nickel cornerback, Heard finished with four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception. Per Pro Football Focus, Heard’s 83.1 coverage grade led the team and ranked 10th among all qualifying Big Ten players (50% of snaps).

Bursting onto the scene in his second season on the field with Northwestern, Hubbard led the team with 6.0 sacks on his way to his first-career All-Big Ten selection. Hubbard recorded 5.0 sacks over the Wildcats’ last five games of the season, joining Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois; 5.0) and Nic Scourton (Purdue; 5.5) as the only Big Ten players to record 5.0+ sacks over the final five games of the season.

Hubbard’s breakout performance came in the Wildcats’ 33-27 win over Maryland on Oct. 28, posting five tackles, 3.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss en route to earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. He proceeded to record a sack in the Wildcats’ next two games against Iowa and Wisconsin.

Azema earns his first-ever All-Big Ten recognition to round out an impressive haul for the Wildcats’ defense. The captain finished with 47 total tackles (28 solo) and contributed as a leader in nearly every facet of the Northwestern defensive unit which saw its scoring defense improve by a 4.5 point margin from 2022 to 2023 (23.8 ppg) and its total defense allow over 23 yards fewer per game (351.6). Azema recorded the game-sealing interception in Northwestern’s win over Maryland, and contributed to the special teams unit throughout the season with seven kickoff returns for an average of 25.6 yards.

Olsen becomes the first Wildcat kicker to take home All-Big Ten honors since Charlie Kuhbander did so in 2020. Olsen finished a perfect 31-for-31 on extra point attempts this season and converted on 14-of-17 field goals this season. His 82.4 field goal % ranks fifth in the Big Ten and 36th in the nation.