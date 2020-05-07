Dana White previews UFC 249, Fight Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UFC President Dana White is ready to rumble.

“I want live sports back so bad I would watch golf right now if it was on.”

He won’t have to wait much longer. UFC 249 leads North America’s major sports back into action Saturday night with a pay-per-view show inside a fan-free arena in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Health is and safety has been something we worry about every weekend for the past 20 years. It’s not just because the coronavirus popped up,” explained White. “We submitted a 30-page document to the Governor of Florida and the Governor of Nevada to show them how we can pull this off as safely as it can possibly be done.”

While the UFC has strict safety protocols in place, no one can be certain of the dangers involved when the mixed martial arts promotion returns from an eight-week break with three shows in eight days.

“We’ve got to go out there and keep sports alive,” noted Tony Ferguson after he flew into Jacksonville for the main event and was quickly tested for COVID-19.

Ferguson and his opponent, Justin Gaethje, both believe their risks are outweighed by the sporting rewards they will reap and the example they will provide when they fight for the interim UFC lightweight title.

“We’re going to bring a sense of normalcy to people,” Gaethje said in a phone interview. “I’m proud to be a part of it. It’s the opportunity to inspire. People need to be inspired right now. They need to not let themselves become depressed (or) emotional because they can’t control what’s going on right now. We’ve got to ride it through. They need to be inspired, and we can do that.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was supposed to defend his title against Ferguson, but he’s stuck in Russia due to COVID-19 travel bans. White says Khabib will put his belt on the line in a unification bout. He just doesn’t know when, yet.”

“You know it’s Ramadan right now for them. As soon as Ramadan is over, he’s going to start training again and he says he can fight this summer.”

A potential location for the match – Fight Island, an endeavor some believed was just a pipe dream.

“It’s more than a possibility. It’s happening. The infrastructure is being built right now. Hopefully, this thing will be done by mid-June. Obviously, we’re building this stuff on an island so we’re going to run into some problems, but I’m hoping by mid-June we get this thing done. Maybe that weekend that it’s done I can put on a fight or the end of June some time, I can put on our first international fight. We’re ready to roll here in the United States. We’re going this Saturday. There’s many other places that I can put on fights here in the U.S. The problem is, no matter where this thing goes over the next several months, I think getting people in and out of the country from other countries is going to be our biggest challenge. So we’re building fight island so we can do the international fights because we are a global business.”

One thing’s for sure. The MMA world will be back on the map this weekend.