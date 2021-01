New Cubs TV announcer Jon Sciambi talked with Dan Roan Tuesday night on GN Sports.

Sciambi was hired by Marquee Sports Network on Monday to replace his good friend, Len Kasper, as the new TV voice of the Cubs.

Sciambi told Dan it “felt right” to become the voice of the Cubs. Sciambi also thinks he and Jim Deshaies will have a very smooth transition in the booth next season