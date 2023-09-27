MILWAUKEE — One of the Bulls’ Central Division rivals is getting a major boost ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Per multiple reports, the first from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be joining the Bucks in a three-team trade that also includes the Suns. This comes after he requested a trade from Portland this past summer, initially hoping to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Instead, he’s joining two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee as they look to get their second NBA championship in four years. Right now, the Bucks are slated to open their preseason against the Bulls on Sunday, October 8 at Fiserv Forum.

Lillard would face Billy Donovan’s team in the regular season for the first time on Monday, November 13 in Milwaukee. The guard’s first appearance in Chicago with the Bucks is Thursday, November 30.

The teams have yet to confirm the move.

Per the report, here are the full terms of the deal

Bucks

Guard Damian Lillard

Blazers

Guard Jrue Holiday

Center Deandre Ayton

Forward Toumani Camara

Bucks 2029 first round pick

Draft swaps with the Bucks in 2028, 2030

Suns

Center Jusuf Nurkic

Forward Nassar Little

Forward Keon Johnson

Guard Grayson Allen

One of the best guards in the NBA, Lillard has played all 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, earning an All-NBA first team selection in 2017-2018 while also making the second team four times. The guard has averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists in 769 regular season games in the NBA while also averaging 25.7 in 61 career playoff games.

In the 2022-2023 season, Lillard had a career-high 32.2 points per game average in 58 games in Portland with 7.3 assists per contest.