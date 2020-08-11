Dallas Keuchel disappointed with White Sox effort in 5-1 loss to Tigers

DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the White Sox on Monday night.

Niko Goodrum homered and had four hits for the Tigers, who handed the South Siders their fifth loss in six games.

Dallas Keuchel (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

“I would have liked to see the team play better tonight, especially after a defeating loss with Giolito and Bieber going at it. We just came out flat. I feel like we just stayed flat the whole game. We’ve got some guys coming out and taking professional at bats, being professional on the mound and doing what it takes to win. We’ve got some guys going through the motions. We need to clean a lot of things up. If we want to be in this thing at the end of the season, we have to start that now,” explained Keuchel. “When you have enough talent to potentially win every game, it’s frustrating when you have games like this. It seemed like we were out of it from the get go.”

The Sox only run came in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Engel. Jose Abreu came up limping after grounding out in the eighth and left the game.

The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.

Detroit was up 3-1 in the seventh when center fielder Adam Engel went for a lunging catch on a sinking liner by Jones. Engel missed, and it’s a long way out to the wall in center field at Comerica Park. Jones circled the bases and scored standing up for a two-run homer, his fifth of the season.

Michael Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings for Detroit, and Daniel Norris (1-1) worked two. Gregory Soto went 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief.

Detroit’s Jeimer Candelario slapped a double down the right-field line to bring home the first run in the fourth. Goodrum hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Victor Reyes added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: SS Leury Garcia appeared to be having his left hand checked after sliding into first in the seventh, but he remained in the game.

Tigers: Detroit put RHP Buck Farmer on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. The Tigers recalled RHP Beau Burrows. The initial timetable on Farmer is 10-14 days.