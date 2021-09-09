Dallas Keuchel can’t get out of his slump in the White Sox loss to the Athletics

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics rounds the bases after he hit a home run off of Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Chicago White Sox in the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 08, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND – As the playoff approach for the White Sox, who saw their magic number for an American League Central Division title fall to 14 after a loss by the Indians Wednesday, one pitcher they hope to get back on track is a playoff-tested starter.

But despite a bit of improvement in his most recent outing, it wasn’t enough for Dallas Keuchel to get out of his second half slump.

While he was able to work into the sixth inning against the Athletics Wednesday, giving up just three runs in the first five frames, the starter surrendered gave up a run then was charged with another in a 5-1 loss in Oakland.

It marks the fourth consecutive start in which the pitcher has allowed five or more earned runs as his record falls to 8-9 and his ERA rises to 5.33. Since July 20th, he’s only won one start, and that was back against the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 16th.

Meanwhile, Frankie Montas shutdown the White Sox over seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out seven batters compared to just two walks.