Zach Davies has no luck against the Pirates this time in a Cubs’ defeat

PITTSBURGH – In his debut, things were just as fans might have expected from their newest starting pitcher. Saturday was the exact opposite, even if the opponent was the same.

For Zach Davies looked nothing like he did six days earlier in his start in a Cubs’ win over the Pirates at Wrigley Field. This time, he didn’t even make it out of the second inning in one of the worst performances of his major league career.

In the shortest outing of his seven years in the majors, Davies pitched just 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on five hits. All of that damage came in the second inning, which the starter didn’t make it out of, and put the Cubs’ behind for good in an 8-2 loss at PNC Park.

It’s a far cry from his performance six days earlier when he allowed just two runs over 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts compared to three walks. On Saturday, all of the damage against him came in the second frame, when the Pirates got three doubles, two singles, and three walks as they put seven runs on the board against Davies.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ offense couldn’t come close to matching that output despite Kris Bryant’s first inning double that gave the visitors a short-lived lead. Mitch Keller allowed just that run over five innings with seven strikeouts compared to just three walks.

Joc Pederson would add another score on a hit in the eighth, but it was too late to make up for the damage of the second inning, and a pitcher that led things get away very quickly.