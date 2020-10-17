Yu Darvish receives an honor from the Consulate-General of Japan in Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 25: Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a game at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One could argue that his efforts on the mound were the highlight of a short Cubs’ season in which the team played just 62 games.

Yu Darvish was one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball in 2020 and has put himself in the race for the National League’s Cy Young Award.

One reason he’s there is his NL-leading eight victories, which helped the Cubs to a central division championship for the first time since 2017.

It’s that particular achievement which earned a special honor for Darvish from his home country of Japan.

Congratulations to @Cubs pitcher @faridyu, who met with Consul-General Okada and received the “Consul-General’s Commendation” as the first Japanese pitcher to lead the MLB in wins. We're delighted that he represents Japanese people here in the US, and are proud of his efforts! pic.twitter.com/zNkdhukeYn — Consulate-General of Japan in Chicago (@JpnCons_Chicago) October 16, 2020

On Thursday, the Consulate-General of Japan in Chicago honored Darvish for his achievement during the 2020 season. The pitcher was given a commendation for Consul-General Okada in the headquarters for the center that serves ten midwestern states.

With the eight victories, Darvish became the first Japanese player to lead the MLB in wins for a season.

Darvish also presented Consul-General Okada with his own Cubs’ jersey, featuring the pitcher’s No. 11.

In his third year for the Cubs, Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA with 93 strikeouts compared to just 14 walks in 12 starts in the 60-game season.