Wrigley rooftops start selling seats as only Cubs ticket in town

CHICAGO— Catching a Cubs game in person this season isn’t going to be cheap.

With Wrigley Field off limits for the time being, the only ticket in town is across the street. The city is allowing rooftops to operate at 25% capacity, which limits the supply for an already increasing demand.

Privately owned operations like Wrigley View Rooftop and Murphy’s Rooftop Company are sold out for Opening Day. Wrigley View still had seats available Thursday morning for Game 2 against Brewers but they’ll set you back $400 with food and drinks included.

“I’m going to have to launch some balls up to the rooftops and give them a good little shimmy dance out there,” joked Cubs outfielder and soon-to-be designated hitter, Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber may hear a variety of cheers from above. The Cubs tested out fake crowd noise during Tuesday night’s intrasquad game, even piping in ‘Javy” chants at one point.

“I noticed that while I was out there,” explained Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. “It’s different. We’re all going to try to figure this out as we go – what works and what doesn’t. It’s just part of it. We can’t come to this thinking everything is going to be the same and the feel is going to be the same. To me, that’s going to be the biggest change – the feel of the game and how everybody takes it on.”

Everyone is adjusting, but at least baseball will be back at the Friendly Confines.